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Republicans target each other with blunt criticism after massive statewide losses in midterm flip
By James Hartley, KERA News,5 days ago
President Donald Trump and outgoing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are to blame for Republicans’ historic losses Tuesday night, according to several of their GOP colleagues. Texans, and voters in several other states across the U.S., handed control of state governments and Congress to Democrats. Trump placed the blame on...
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