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Theodore Collins
5 days ago
Theodore “Teddy” Michael Collins passed away peacefully in Torrance, CA on October 8th at the age of 61, surrounded by stories and warm laughter of those who loved him. Teddy was born on November 8th, 1964, in Spokane, WA, a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, and attended North Central High School. He was heavily involved on campus. Among several other activities, he was an avid wrestler, served as the first NCHS outfitted school mascot, played trombone in the band, and performed as a creative jazz improvisational soloist.