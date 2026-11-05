undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Eastern, Central South Dakota See Major Improvement In Drought Conditions
By Zach Nelson,5 days ago
PIERRE, (KCCR) — There is a major easing of drought across South Dakota this week. The U-S Drought Monitor for the state shows significant increases in drought free areas east river extending into south central South Dakota. Statewide drought-free status increased from 15-to-44-percent. Abnormally dry fell from 84-percent to 56-percent. Moderate drought declined to 38-percent of the state with severe and extreme drought falling below one-percent. Drought-free central South Dakota counties now include Buffalo, Brule, Tripp, Mellette, Lyman, Jones and Hughes County. Over half of Stanley County is drought-free with abnormally dry at 41-percent and moderate drought 24-percent, down from 41 last week. Ziebach, Dewey and Potter Counties are now solely under 100-percent moderate drought. Sully County is nine-percent drought free along the Hughes County border; 91-percent abnormally dry, 46-percent moderate drought and severe drought is eliminated this week. Haakon County is 98-percent abnormally dry and 49-percent in moderate drought. Jackson County is 60-percent abnormally dry and 40-percent drought-free.
3