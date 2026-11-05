undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vol 30 Issue 1,553 November 5, 2026
4 days ago
Below is Lasley’s Grocery Store at 501 East Main in Ardmore. Below is Pennington Grocery. It was located in the S.E. corner of East Main and A Street SE. After Pennington’s it was a cold storage building and later a C. R. Anthony department store. J. D. Armstrong, manager of the new Anthony chain department store opened here the first of September 1925, arriving in Ardmore to superintend the remodel and furnishing of the building.