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Emory Morris
2 days ago
Emory Lee Morris, 93, of Ringgold passed away Tuesday, November 3rd, 2026. Emory was born October 8th, 1933 in Senoia, GA to the late Willie Lee and Annie Ruth Morris of LaGrange, GA. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1953-1957. He was a resident of the North Georgia/ Tennessee area and long-time member and deacon of Boynton Baptist Church. Emory retired from the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga as an electrical engineer after many years of service.