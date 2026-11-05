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Roundtable: Discussing Oklahoma State’s Defensive Struggles and Why We’re Excited for Winter Sports
By Marshall Scott,5 days ago
Support PFB with a PFB+ membership — $8 a month or $50 for a year. Crossover season is upon us, as Oklahoma State’s winter sports got rolling this week. But the Cowboy football season is also still going full-steam ahead, as the Pokes look to bounce back from a loss to Iowa State The PFB writers got together Thursday morning and discussed where we’re at with the OSU defense and our excitement levels for sports in Gallagher-Iba Arena.