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Johnnie Sue (Susie) Shahan Cochran
2 days ago
JOHNNIE SUE (SUSIE) SHAHAN COCHRAN. An earthly angel gained her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, surrounded by her loving family and gifted caregivers. Johnnie Sue (Susie) Shahan Cochran, age 84, was well known in the Villanow, Georgia, community and throughout Walker County. Mrs. Cochran retired from the Walker County School System after teaching primary grades at Armuchee Valley, Naomi, and North LaFayette Elementary schools for thirty years. Susie’s mild, even-tempered presence and love for her students earned her a special place in their hearts.