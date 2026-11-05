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Sprinkle Donuts in Reno celebrates National Donut Day
By Hana Altenburg,5 days ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sprinkle Donuts, located off Keystone Avenue, is celebrating National Donut Day by welcoming the community in for their baked goods and a special raffle. Until 2 p.m. today, Nov.5, customers can be entered into a raffle to win 3 free dozen donuts with the purchase of any product. Sprinkle Donuts says it’s their way of giving back to the community who has continued to support them over the years.