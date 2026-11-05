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Connect and spark change with UH Hilo Talk Story sessions for the Hawaii Island community
5 days ago
Building a stronger and more resilient island home begins with open, meaningful conversations about the challenges we face together. From addressing food security and healthcare access to navigating climate adaptation, finding local solutions requires a supportive space where everyone has a voice. Sparking this positive community action is the driving force behind a weekly campus gathering that brings diverse perspectives together to inspire real change.