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Finland Jails Captain and Boatswain for “Intentional” Anchor Dragging
5 days ago
The Helsinki District Court convicted the captain and boatswain of the cargo ship Fitburg, who were accused of damaging two undersea telecommunications cables and endangering additional assets in a 2025 anchor-dragging incident. Both men were found guilty of “aggravated vandalism” for knowingly letting the cargo ship sail for hours dragging its anchor in the Gulf of Finland, and they were sentenced to jail and ordered to pay restitution.