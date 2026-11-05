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NC Governor promises affordability but offered no specifics | Hour 2
By Nick Lazorcheck,5 days ago
This episode is sponsored by Revelation Gold Group – In his celebratory news conference after historic Democrat election wins, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein said the message voters sent was that they want the costs of housing, electricity, and healthcare to come down. However, he offered no ideas on how to do that. He said Republicans should listen to the voters but then said voters were tricked into voting for voter ID and caps on income and property taxes.