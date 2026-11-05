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Nominations now open for 2026 Vermont Book Awards
By PRESS RELEASE,5 days ago
VERMONT — Along with enjoying apple cider and viewing the changing colors of the leaves, it is also that time of year to nominate a book for the 2026 Vermont Book Awards. Vermont Humanities invites you to submit your vote for any book written by a Vermont author, across the categories of fiction, poetry, creative non-fiction, and children’s literature. Visit vermonthumanities.org/vba to fill out the short application form. We are collecting nominations from now until Thursday, Dec. 31.