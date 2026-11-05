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Men’s soccer sets season-high in scoring in regular season finale
By Dany Morall,4 days ago
The University of Rhode Island men’s soccer team returned to the win column on Friday to close out its regular season against the University of Maine at Fort Kent. Entering this game, the Rams were shaken by losses to the University of Dayton and George Mason University, but the team moved past those results ahead of the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship.