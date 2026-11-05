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Who needs an hour hand when your watch has satellites?
By Sarang Sheth,5 days ago
Wandering hours watches have a bit of a wealth gap. On one end, you’ve got Audemars Piguet’s Starwheel and pretty much everything Urwerk makes, priced like a down payment on a house. On the other sit playful budget takes that let you test-drive the idea. The DWISS S1 lands between them, a Swiss Made automatic at $2,730 that won a 2026 European Product Design Award. It comes from Rafael Simoes Miranda, who has spent 15 years building DWISS around one stubborn idea: there’s always another way to show the time.