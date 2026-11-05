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One Legendary Space Opera Just Got A Huge Upgrade
5 days ago
When sci-fi fans think about the best starfighters in the galaxy, it’s natural to think about X-wings from Star Wars, or Vipers from Battlestar Galactica, or even the titular Gunstar from The Last Starfighter. Maybe if you’re a real one, you have a soft spot for the Hammerhead in Space: Above and Beyond or the Starfury in Babylon 5. But in the 1990s, there was a slew of other, incredibly detailed, and extremely iconic starfighters flown by humans and feline aliens alike. We’re talking about the Hellcat, Arrow, Excalibur, Dragon, Banshee, Vindicator, and many more. If these fictional starfighter types don’t sound familiar, that’s probably because you never played the Wing Commander games in the ‘90s. And if these ships do ring a bell, those names probably conjure up a lot of good memories. Either way, whether you never played Wing Commander, or you’re new to this universe, there are some excellent new developments.