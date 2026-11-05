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Democratic Lawmakers Taunt Trump Officials with Promises of Congressional Investigations
By Lowell Cauffiel,5 days ago
Any notion that Democrats might lower the political temperature in a Congress they will soon quickly went by the wayside when several lawmakers promised to make life miserable for officials in the Trump administration, particularly within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). As the left-wing publication Mother Jones gleefully put...