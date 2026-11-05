undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
1tbsp Announce New Album big soaps: Hear “Carottes”
By Peter Helman,5 days ago
Maxwell Byrne, the Australian musician and producer who used to make electro-pop as Golden Vessel, has now announced his third full-length album of dance music under the name 1tbsp. Along with "Wish You Luck," his recent effervescent single featuring kid on air, the forthcoming big soaps will include multiple collaborations with Colombian-American artist Soltera, Venezuelan-Australian artist Cherry Chola, and French-Korean artist Miki. Today, he's sharing one of the latter, "Carottes." As Byrne explains: