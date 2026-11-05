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Spencer Peppet – “Power”
By Danielle Chelosky,5 days ago
Last year, the Ophelias released their great third album Spring Grove. Today, bandleader Spencer Peppet is sharing "Power," her first new solo music in nine years. The track is produced by Calvin Lauber and has sampling by Jevin Almazan. About it, Peppet says, "Why are all drinks $18 now? What is that? A drink should be $10. This song is about watching beautiful people at a fancy event and feeling like I don't belong, and then getting mad about something else entirely."