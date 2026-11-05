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News on 6 at Noon 11/5/2026
5 days ago
Cherokee musician Agalisiga “Chuj” Mackey celebrates the Cherokee language through original country songs performed entirely in Cherokee. Cherokee National Treasure Kathy Van Buskirk preserves traditional basketry while passing her skills to future generations. Fellow National Treasure Wendell Cochran shares his journey from theater costuming to creating the Tear Dress, which became the official dress of the Cherokee Nation.