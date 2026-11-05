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Cherokee Coppersmith Greg Stice, Traditional Bowmaker Jesse Grayson and Rez Dog Rescue
4 days ago
Cherokee coppersmith Greg Stice shares how his family business creates wearable Cherokee art, while bowmaker Jesse Grayson preserves generations of Cherokee archery traditions. In Kenwood, Oklahoma, Christy and Puddin Davis work to rescue stray dogs, providing food, shelter and care to animals in need. Copy. Link copied. Email. Watch News...