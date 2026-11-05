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Sustainable Budget Task Force to Make Recommendations Soon on Town’s Future Budget Needs
5 days ago
The revitalized Sustainable Budget Task Force has been meeting since August 2025 to “better understand the budgetary needs of the town and the projected annual revenue we can expect” looking ahead, Select Board Chair and task force member Liz Klein reported at a recent board meeting. The task force is also considering the timing of the next anticipated Proposition 2-1/2 override.