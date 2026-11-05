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Build for the fault-tolerant era with Quantinuum Nexus – Quantinuum
By CDO TIMES BOT,5 days ago
Fault-tolerant quantum computing is entering a new phase. At Quantinuum, we have demonstrated almost every piece needed for large-scale fault tolerant hardware, from a universal fault tolerant gate set, to a proven fault tolerant architecture, to large-scale materials simulations with encoded qubits, at world-leading fidelity. However, that’s only half the...