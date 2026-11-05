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How Enterprise Leaders Should Implement Agentic AI Frameworks – CDO Magazine
By CDO TIMES BOT,2 days ago
Many people working within the data industry are saying the same thing: the role of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) has changed – but how? CDO Maga…. Generative + Agentic AI: Moving From Experimentation to Enterprise Scale Generative and agentic AI are making their way into enterprise production, bringing new questions for Chief Data Officers (CDOs) and other data and AI…