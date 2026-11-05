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This Tiny Walkable Town In New York Is A Relaxing Day Trip For Families
By Liam Stanton,2 days ago
The train drops you off a short stroll from the riverfront, and the whole downtown is walkable. No parking hunt. No minivan stress. Just a short stroll and you’re in town. The village sits right on the Hudson River, with mountains rising on the other side. Main Street climbs uphill from the water, lined with old buildings, small shops, and spots to grab a snack.