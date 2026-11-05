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Police step up enforcement as pedestrian deaths top 2025 total
By Alexandria Barnes,5 days ago
Fifteen pedestrians have been killed on county roads this year, already more than in all of 2025. Police launched a fall traffic enforcement push Thursday. Officers will watch for drivers who speed, drive distracted or don’t stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. Capt. Dave Reed of the Montgomery County Police Department’s Traffic Division announced the effort in downtown Silver Spring.