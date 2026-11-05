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This Massive New Jersey Off-Road Park Offers Motocross Tracks, ATV Trails, And Real Adventure
By Lena Hartley,2 days ago
One motocross park in South Jersey has its own radio station at 87.9 FM. Riders tune in to hear practice orders and track conditions. I love that the track talks back to you. The property spreads across up to 100 acres of sandy clay and wooded trails. There are three groomed tracks, including a 1.4-mile course built in an AMA national style. Tiny riders get their own mini track, so nobody gets left in the pits.