undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Quiet Massachusetts Trail Leads To A Forgotten Castle Ruin Almost No One Remembers
By Oliver Grantley,5 days ago
Who builds a stone castle as a retirement gift and then runs out of money halfway? I’m convinced the best stories come from big dreams that never quite got finished. This one sits on a Massachusetts hilltop, and its walls have worn a lot of hats. It started as a dream home, then became a private hospital, then a lively hunt club.
11