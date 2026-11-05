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This Massachusetts Thrift Store Gives Old Furniture A Second Life While Teaching Valuable Job Skills
By Harper Winslow,3 days ago
A wobbly old chair gets sanded, polished, and reupholstered here, and the person fixing it is rebuilding their own future too. The workshop teaches traditional furniture restoration to adults and teens with brain injuries and mental illness. The thrift store out front sells clothing, jewelry, furniture, and household goods. Every...
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