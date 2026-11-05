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Bodycam video shows Florida deputy finding suspect in deadly shooting
By Michelle Spitzer,5 days ago
A shooting at a Tampa-area Citibank Center on November 4 resulted in two deaths, including the suspect. Bodycam footage shows a deputy arriving as employees evacuated the business cafeteria. An on-site security guard shot the suspect, an action officials say prevented further casualties. Bodycam footage released by sheriff officials show...