undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“English Is the Key”: Takeo Hisamatsu on Opening Japanese Cinema to the World During the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival
By Nick Newman,5 days ago
There is nary a time and place without financial concerns, but it’s well within the needs of any public-facing institution to maintain the image of strong, steady organization. Takeo Hisamatsu was appointed director of the Tokyo International Film Festival in April, resuming a title he held from 2017 to 2021 while inheriting some massive responsibilities for his nation’s cinema. As UniJapan’s vice president and former decision-maker at Warner Bros. Japan and Shochiku, he seems to appreciate the ever-evolving and never-quite-at-rest. Speaking to myself and four other journalists in Ginza’s posh Midtown Hibiya, Hisamatsu was extremely straight-faced about the challenges facing TIFF at a time when basic questions of authorship and autonomy—a question of basic humanity—are plaguing the film industry. Safe to say there is always the need for more money, and TIFF is staring down a 40th edition they hope to make a bigger-than-usual celebration.