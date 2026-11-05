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Louisiana voters approved 70% of state constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s election ballot
By Joe Gallinaro,4 days ago
Louisiana voters approved seven of the 10 constitutional amendments on the ballot Tuesday. Public Affairs Research Council president Steven Procopio says the amendments that were more straightforward were the ones that received approval. “You’re looking at things like a post-conviction bail; I think people supported that. I think the term...
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