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PHOTOS: Sphere at National Harbor earns planning board approval, developers share new details
By John Domen,5 days ago
The Prince George’s County Planning Board gave preliminary approval to Sphere at National Harbor during a hearing Thursday that focused primarily on the physical characteristics within and around the structure. Sitting adjacent to MGM National Harbor, developers also offered up new images and details about the project. One of...
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