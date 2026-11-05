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Scott Colom could make history in Mississippi after facing off against the senator who blocked his judicial nomination
5 days ago
Prior to the midterms in Mississippi, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith rejected President Biden's nomination of Scott Colom for district attorney. Mississippians and communities around the country are watching the final countdown of the state's Senate race between Democratic candidate Scott Colom and incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. However, this is not the first time the two have faced off.