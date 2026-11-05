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Bad News for Boebert: Path to Victory ‘Very Difficult,’ Reports 9News
By Jason Salzman,5 days ago
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s path to victory over Democrat Eileen Laubacher is “very difficult,” according to a report from 9News this morning. Boebert was hoping for a boost from ballots still to be counted in the conservative stronghold of Weld County, northeast of Denver. But the Weld County Clerk told 9News anchor Kyle Clark that the ballots had an unexpected number of “undervotes,” meaning voters submitted their ballots but chose not to vote at all in Boebert’s race.
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