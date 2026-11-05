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Democrats won big. Now trans Americans are demanding more than promises
By Shelby Chestnut,5 days ago
Tuesday was the people’s victory. It was a victory for communities of color across the South and Midwest who have been organizing with their neighbors for decades. This election offers a clear roadmap for how we build lasting, multiracial, working-class power. I know right now there is an expectant energy of turning political tides. But what I’m sitting with, alongside many others in the trans community, is what comes next.
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