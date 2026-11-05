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Governor Meyer Highlights $117 Million in State Government Savings
By Joe Ciccanti,5 days ago
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has released the 2026 Government Efficiency and Accountability Review annual report, highlighting 164 state agency projects and approximately $117 million in estimated lifetime savings as of July. Major initiatives include reducing state real estate costs, cutting underused fleet vehicles, streamlining business permits, and eliminating fees for DUI screening and referral services. The report also highlights employee training and innovation efforts, along with plans for a proposed digital service-improvement office to make state services more efficient and responsive.
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