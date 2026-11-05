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High Tea With a Spectacular View: The Proper Shoppe and The Lighthouse Preservation Society Create a Charming and Decadent Experience
By Northshore Magazine,5 days ago
The high tea from the downtown Newburyport whimsical tea atelier , The Proper Shoppe, can now be enjoyed at the top of a lighthouse. The Lighthouse Preservation Society (LPS) has joined with The Proper Shoppe to start offering breakfast and lunch high teas at the lighthouse, according to LPS Founder and President, James Hyland. "A fantastic blend of two niche experiences that have combined to create an unforgettable one-of-a-kind romantic dining adventure," says Hyland. Photograph By Emma Ward The cost of reserving the lighthouse (which includes the private rental of the lighthouse tower, the hiring of your own per.