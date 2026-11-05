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‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Expands on Netflix With Choreography, Stop-Motion, and Game-Style Content
By Rex Freiberger,5 days ago
Netflix expands *KPop Demon Hunters* with 22 episodes and 78 minutes of new content. Embed choreography rituals from K-pop fandom culture directly into a children’s franchise. Short, repeatable, streaming-native format may inspire other animated music properties to follow. K-pop has always treated performance as inseparable from the music itself....