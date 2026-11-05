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Woonsocket man indicted on charges related to online harassment
By AMANDA BANG, NBC 10 NEWS,5 days ago
(WJAR) — The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said a Woonsocket man was indicted on charges relating to prolonged online harassment of a Boston woman. According to officials, 23-year-old Space Vegas Vixaisak was charged with stalking, violation of a harassment prevention order, making annoying telephone calls or electronic communication, and witness intimidation.
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