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Charlotte’s Light the Knights Festival Returns With Skating, Tubing, and Holiday Market at Truist Field
By Kristina Hall,4 days ago
The seventh annual Light the Knights Festival starts Nov. 25 at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The event runs on 28 dates through Jan. 3, offering outdoor winter activities and holiday lights, according to the Charlotte Knights. At this winter festival, visitors can enjoy the National Hockey League (NHL)- sized...
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