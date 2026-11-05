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We Now Know Why Sierra Nevada Corp Canned Its Navy Jet Trainer Bid
By Joseph TrevithickThomas Newdick,5 days ago
The Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) says its decision not to submit a bid to replace the U.S. Navy’s T-45 Goshawk jet trainer was driven by the service’s insistence on a fixed-price contracting structure. The company has also called attention to the potential export opportunities that could emerge for whoever ultimately wins the Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) competition.