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The Bloom Lounge in Plano Serves Brunch Every Day of the Week
By Steven Doyle,5 days ago
Most brunch spots make you wait for the weekend. The Bloom Lounge in Plano serves brunch every day of the week, starting at 9 a.m., in a dining room hung with flowers that looks ready for a bridal shower even on a Tuesday. It sits in a shopping center at 6145 Windhaven Parkway, Suite 120 and on weekends the tables fill with friends and birthday groups.
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