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Ronald Bartell, ex-Lion and owner of Detroit's Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles, charged with tax fraud
By Christiana Ford,5 days ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of a popular Detroit restaurant, Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles, has been charged with tax fraud. Owner Ronald Bartell, 44, a former Detroit Lion, was arraigned Tuesday on five counts of "Taxes – Failure to File/False Return/Payment" for alleged violations of state sales tax law. The felony carries a penalty of five years in prison.