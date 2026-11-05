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What’s next for schools after levy failures in Northeast Ohio and beyond?
By Ideastream Public Media,5 days ago
Across Ohio during election night, only one in four school districts successfully received voter approval for tax increases in the November 2026 elections. In Northeast Ohio, unofficial results from Tuesday night showed new levy requests from local school districts fared slightly better, with around one in three seeing success. Still,...