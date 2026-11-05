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How to change the time of day in Zelda Ocarina of Time
By Paulo Kawanishi,5 days ago
In The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, you need to change the time of day to complete certain missions. The people of Hyrule are living their lives while Link is trying to save the world. As a result, the availability of places and characters change depending on the time of the day. You might need to wait until nighttime to finish a quest or only find an NPC to talk to when the sun is shinning brightly.