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Former Pa. Supreme Court chief justice, military veteran dies at 82
By Danirae Renno Pennlive.Com (Tns),3 days ago
Former Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronald D. Castille died Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania announced. He was 82. Castille was the 55th chief justice in Pennsylvania history and served from 2008 to 2014. Chief Justice Debra Todd said Castille’s life was “defined by an extraordinary commitment to service,...