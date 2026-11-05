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The Best Dishes to Order at Selda Dallas
By Steven Doyle,5 days ago
Selda Dallas started as a neighborhood Turkish restaurant at 6006 Belt Line Road, and it has since grown into a family of restaurants that includes The Mayor’s House by Selda in Oak Cliff plus locations in Frisco, Las Colinas and San Antonio. Habip Kargin, one of Selda’s chef-owners, once led the Pera restaurants in Dallas, and his kitchen still centers on the charcoal grill. The menu is long, so here’s where to start.
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