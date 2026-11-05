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Major Pokémon Center TCG orders delayed at last minute
5 days ago
Pokémon Trading Card Game fans have spent the last couple of days feeling anxious. Delta Reign, the next big TCG set, releases on Friday — and The Pokémon Center hasn't updated anyone about their orders. Typically, the official Pokémon storefront charges for pre-orders a few days before release; shipment updates tend to come the day before launch. It turns out the lack of communication reflects an actual, active issue with orders.