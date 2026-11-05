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Book Nook: 'Moby-Dick in Pictures: One Drawing for Every Page' by Matt Kish
By Vick Mickunas,5 days ago
Oftentimes I will miss books when they come out in hardcover. If they get reissued in paperback I will get a second chance to interview the creators of those works. In the case of the massive tome "Moby-Dick in Pictures: One Drawing for Every Page" by Matt Kish I got extremely lucky because the book came out years ago and I had not been aware it existed.