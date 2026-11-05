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Target Remodel Expands West-Side Grocery Options
By Kevin Boneske,5 days ago
Target’s west-side Sturgeon Bay store completed a six-month interior renovation this fall that expanded its grocery offerings. The 63,444-square-foot store did not expand its footprint during the remodeling, which began in March and wrapped up in mid-September. Store director Ben Hubing said Target has been investing $5 billion nationally in its brick-and-mortar stores.
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